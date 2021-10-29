Breaking: EFCC opens up as security operatives invade Mary Odili’s residence

The residence of a Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili, on Friday suffered invasion by suspected armed Police and Soldiers.

This is as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has swiftly denied being involved in the reported raid.

Reports earlier suggested that the security operatives arrived at Justice Odili’s Abuja residence and made immediate attempt to break in, but the wife of former Rivers State Governor, Peter Odili, fervently resisted the attempts to raid her residence by the operatives, telling the operatives that she had no business with them.

Her husband has been facing corruption charges raised by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

