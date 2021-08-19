Breaking: EFCC operatives lay siege at Abuja airport, arrest ex-Abia governor

Former governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The ex- governor, who has been on the commission’s watch list, was intercepted at about 10 am this morning and brought to the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi, Abuja, for continuation of his interrogation.

Orji is presently being quizzed alongside his son, Chinedu, who is the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly.

Chinedu turned himself in this afternoon upon learning of the arrest of his father.