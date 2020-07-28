Breaking: EFCC secures warrant of arrest against ex-NASS clerk

A warrant of arrest has been issued against the immediate past Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Omolori by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)..

Justice Suleman Belgore gave the order while ruling on an ex parte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In the motion, marked: M/8728/2020, the EFCC claimed that Omolori ignored its invitation to report at its office over an investigation of a petition.

The EFCC stated that it was investigating a petition, alleging diversion of 14 Toyota Hilux vehicles and 13 Peugeot 508 valued at over N400 million.

It added that, as part of its investigation activities, it invited the Secretary of the National Assembly Commission, Adamu Fika, Mr Oluseye Ajakaye and others to its office.

The EFCC added that Fika and Ajakaye made revelations indicting Omolori, following which invitation letters were sent to him on November 4, 2019, which he allegedly ignored.

The commission added that it sent another letter to Omolori on March 16, 2020, which he still failed to honour.

The EFCC stated that it was left with no option than to approach the court for a warrant of arrest to be issued against the respondent.

Upon hearing lawyer to the EFCC, S.N. Robert, Justice Belgore granted the order sought.