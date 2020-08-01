Breaking: Ekiti gov Fayemi recovers, test negative for Coronavirus

Ekiti state governor Kayode Fayemi, has been recovered from Coronavirus infection after he tested negative twice.

This was revealed by the governor on Satuday morning.

Fayemi wrote on his official Twitter account, “After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my COVID19 repeat test came back negative. My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team and all well wishers for the prayers and solidarity. We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic.

The governor however appealed to Ekiti residents to continue to observe safety measures against the pandemic, warning that failure to comply may lead to increased community spread of the virus.

According to the Ekiti COVID-19 Update Report as at August 1, 2020, there are 132 confirmed cases, 75 active, 55 discharged, and two deaths in the State.

