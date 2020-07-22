Breaking: Ekiti gov Fayemi tests positive for Coronavirus

Ekiti state governor Kayode Fayemi has tested positive for coronavirus.

Fayemi who revealed this via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday said, “I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive.

“I’m generally ok and I’m already self isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team. I’m delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home. JKF.”

Fayemi become another governor who has contracted Covid-19 since March 2020.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state and his Kaduna state counterpart, Nasir el-Rufai have all tested positive.

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu had also contracted the virus.