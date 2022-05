The Ekiti state governor and Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has just officially joined the league of presidential aspirants for the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress.



He made the declaration at the Hilton Hotel, Abuja in company of his wife Erelu Bisi Fayemi, APC Governorship aspirant, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, members of the State House of Assembly and members of the state traditional rulers.



Details later

