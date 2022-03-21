Breaking: El-Rufai declares 24-hour curfew in 2 Kaduna LGAs

Kaduna state government has declared 24 hours curfew in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas of the state to enable security agencies restore law and order as well as bring an end to the killings and reprisals taking place there.

A terse statement signed by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Monday urged residents to adhere to the curfew while giving security agencies full authority to enforce the curfew.

“Following advice from security agencies, the Kaduna state government has declared a 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas with immediate effect.

“This is to assist the security agencies to stabilize the situation in the areas, save lives and property and enable the restoration of law and order.

“A statement from the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs said that that security agencies have full authorization to enforce the curfew.

“Government appeals to all residents of Jema’a and Kaura local government areas to cooperate with the security agencies in the urgent task of restoring peace and upholding law and order.

“Government condemns the violence and all acts of lawlessness that have occurred in the area. Further updates will be issued as necessary,” Aruwan said.