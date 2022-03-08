[Breaking] Electoral Act: Senate ignores court order, proceeds on amendment



The Senate Tuesday ignored ruling of a federal high court in Abuja , purportedly stopping it from amending the 2022 Electoral Act as requested for, by President Muhammadu Buhari .

President Buhari had penultimate Friday before signing the 2022 Electoral Bill into law , urged the National Assembly to expunge section 84(12) of the Act which requires appointive political office holders to resign their positions before contesting for any election right from party primary election .

But on the strength of litigation against further amendment of the Act by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , Justice Inyang Ekwo of Abuja High Court in Abuja Monday , restrained President Muhammadu Buhari , the Attorney – General of the Federation , Abubakar Malami and the Senate from making any amendment on the Act .

Kicking against the Order during plenary Tuesday, the Senate first listed consideration of the Act for amendment on its order paper and read it for first reading .

The Senate President in his remarks ,said the court cannot stop the Senate and by extension, the National Assembly , from performing its Legislative duties .

Though some Senators like former Deputy Senate President , Ike Ekweremadu, called for suspension of action on the amendment by citing order 52(5) of the Senate ; but Lawan insisted that the Court cannot stop National Assembly from its Legislative duties .

“The doctrine of separation of powers should be respected by all arms of government to prevent anarchy. The Senate will surely go ahead with the amendment as requested for by the President,” he said.

Details loading…