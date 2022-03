The Senate Wednesday threw out request of President Muhammadu Buhari for amendment of section 84(12) of the Electoral Act which prevents appointive political office holders from contesting for election from party primary level without resigning.

After the Senate Leader , Yahaya Abdullahi ( APC Kebbi North ) made the lead debate for second reading of the bill, many of the Senators kicked against it and voted no when put to voice votes by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

