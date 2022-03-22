[Breaking] Electoral Act: Senators divided, debates Court ruling Wednesday

The Senate Tuesday resolved to debate ruling of a Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia state last week which nullified provisions of section 84(12) of the 2022 Electoral Act.

Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the Federal High Court had in her ruling last week Friday, ordered the Attorney – General of the Federation to expunge the section from the Electoral Act.

She said the section contravenes provisions of the 1999 Constitution which allows appointive political office holders contesting for any election to remain in office 30 days to the election.

Section 84(12) included in the 2022 Electoral Act by both chambers of the National Assembly stipulates that appointive political office holders should resign from office before participating in any election right from the stage of primary elections at party level and will not be qualified to serve as delegates at elective Congresses and convention of their political parties while still in office.

Need for debate on the court ruling was moved by Senator George Sekibo (PDP Rivers East) and seconded by Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP Enugu North).

Details loading…