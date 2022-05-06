Breaking: Emefiele, CBN incumbent Governor picks APC N100m forms





Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the Senator representing Ondo-North senatorial district, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice and the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu have obtained N100 million Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Emefiele is yet to resign his appointment.



It was also gathered that the former Governor of Zamfara state, Sani Yerima will also obtain his form today.



The forms where collected for the aspirants by proxy.



Details soon…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

