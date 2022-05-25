Breaking: Emma Raducanu crashes out of French Open

Emma Raducanu will head home and begin her Wimbledon preparations after a severe beating in Paris.

What had started out so promisingly for Raducanu turned into a huge disappointment on Court Suzanne-Lenglen at Roland Garros.

Raducanu, 19, won the opening 6-3 and appeared to be coping with the wind and the conditions following a 11am start in the French capital.

Yet Aliaksandra Sasnovich is one awkward customer and she started to assert her power and authority on this contest, prevailing 3-6 6-1 6-1 to reach the third round of the French Open for the first time.

It was their second meeting on the WTA Tour and Sasnovich won the first clash in Indian Wells last October.

This just happened to be Raducanu’s first test after winning the US Open in New York.

This was a chastening experience in just over two hours as Sasnovich fired down 45 winners across the three sets and broke the Raducanu serve on five occasions.

The 19-year-old will go back home to Kent to see her parents and then start the build-up to the grass-court season.

She has signed up to play at Birmingham and it is likely that an early exit here will see her agree to appear at Nottingham before that to secure extra matches before the big one in SW19.

Raducanu has done well in the past month or so on the virgin surface of clay and she will draw encouragement from the displays in Prague, Stuttgart, Madrid and here in Paris.

