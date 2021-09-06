Breaking: Emmanuel is new BBNaija season 6 head of house

Emmanuel has just emerged as the seventh Head of the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye edition Hous,

The Akwa Ibom state-born housemate now has immunity from the nomination for possible eviction next Sunday.

Emmanuel emerged victorious after all the remaining 11 Housemates gathered at the arena for the ‘Head of House’ game on Monday.

The Head of House game returned to dice rolling and hurdle-mat with instructions to determine the seventh HoH.

Emmanuel eventually won the game and will be enjoying the luxury of the HOH lounge.

