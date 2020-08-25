Breaking: England pull convicted Maguire out of squad

Harry Maguire has been withdrawn from England’s squad for next month’s Nations League matches after being found guilty of three charges by a Greek court, Skysports reports.

Maguire had initially been named in England’s squad for the September fixtures, but later on Tuesday the Manchester United captain was given a 21-month suspended prison sentence after being found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery.

