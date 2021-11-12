Breaking: England’s oldest 1996 World Cup winning member is dead

Ron Flowers, England’s oldest member of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad and Wolves legend, has died at the age of 87.

Flowers played for the Black Country club between 1952 and 1967 and helped them to three First Division titles and the FA Cup in 1960.

He played 49 times for England and featured in 40 consecutive international matches between November 1958 and April 1963, which included the 1962 World Cup in Chile.

Flowers was the oldest member of Sir Alf Ramsay’s squad, aged 31 when England triumphed at Wembley.

A statement on the club’s official Twitter feed read: ‘We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of club legend and vice president Ron Flowers MBE at the age of 87.

‘A giant on the pitch and a gentleman off it. There will be many people remembering Ron today and all of our thoughts are with those who knew and loved him.’