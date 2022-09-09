Breaking: English Premier League matches, others postponed in honour of late Queen Elizabeth II

All English and Northern Irish football and all professional Scottish football has been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Ten Premier League and six Scottish Premiership fixtures were scheduled.

EFL games were due to take place on Friday and Saturday, with six Women’s Super League fixtures – the first of the season – on Saturday and Sunday.

England’s National League, FA Trophy and grassroots football is also off.

Friday’s play at golf’s PGA Championship was called off, along with all British horse racing and cricket’s Test between England and South Africa.

British horse racing will remain off on Saturday and return on Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Sunday’s Great North Run will go ahead as planned, with organisers saying it is “an opportunity to come together and express our condolences while celebrating the life of our extraordinary Queen” and that the event would be “more subdued out of respect”.

The government’s national mourning guidance advised that cancelling fixtures was not obligatory, leaving the decision up to individual sports.

Rugby union’s Premiership season is due to begin, with fixtures scheduled for 19:45 BST on Friday, and the Great North Run is scheduled for Sunday.

Government guidance for the day of the funeral also advised that cancellation was not obligatory, but suggested events could be rescheduled so that they do not clash with the timings of the service.

Football pays respect to Queen’s ‘indelible legacy’

The Football Association said fixtures between 9 and 11 September were postponed, adding that as a “long-standing patron” of the FA the Queen “has left a lasting and indelible legacy on our national game”.

The Premier League and EFL have confirmed that all fixtures will be rescheduled.

The Premier League took the decision to honour the Queen’s “extraordinary life and contribution to the nation” and said updates on future fixtures during the period of mourning “will be provided in due course”.

The league’s chief executive Richard Masters said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

In Scotland, the postponements include the Scottish Professional Football League, Scottish Women’s Premier League, and Scottish Highland and Lowland Football Leagues as well as Women’s Scottish Cup fixtures.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said it was appropriate to “mark the event with all possible solemnity” and added that there would be a further update “when we have clarity over official arrangements for Her Majesty’s funeral”.

