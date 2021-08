Long jump athlete Ese Brume on Tuesday morning won the very first medal for Team Nigeria in the long jump event in the ongoing 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo Japan.

Brume was placed third after she surrendered silver on count back to Britney Reese of the USA as both leaped to 6.97m while Malaika Mihambo of Germany got gold with her last jump with a leap of 7.00m.

