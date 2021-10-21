Breaking: Ex-Anambra governor, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, protests as security operatives bar entourage from Court, thugs descend on Sowore

Former governor of Anambra state, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has expressed displeasure over the refusal of security operatives to allow his entourage into the High Court premise where the trial of Nnamdi Kanu is expected to resume.

Upon arriving the court entrance gate, Chief Ezeife was allowed in but his entourage were denied entrance, a situation that infuriated him, and he then refused to enter.

Up to 10 thugs who invaded the federal high Court wing on Thursday singled out the activist Sowore and attacked him.

The unknown thugs who came in convoys of about three vehicles, according to an eyewitness, descended on the self-acclaimed political activist and former Presidential candidate in the presence of combined security operatives comprising the DSS, the police and NSCDC.

Later on, the security officials arrested some of the alleged thugs, before others fled.