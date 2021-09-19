Breaking: Ex-CBN deputy gov, Mailafia is dead

September 19, 2021 Bode Olagoke News 0




Obadiah Mailafia

Former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia is dead.

Blueprint gathered that the 64-year-old politician and statesman died at the National Hospital Abuja this Sunday morning.

