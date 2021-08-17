Breaking: Ex-deputy Senate President is dead

A former deputy Senate President, Senator Ibrahim Nasiru Mantu, has passed on.

A family source revealed that Mantu died early Tuesday morning.

His profile

Mantu was bom on Februay 16, 1947 in the present Plateau state.

He was one of the few Nigerians who took politics seriously and had from the onset decided to make it a full time vocation.

He was national chairman defunct Liberal (Convention); Director General, defunct National Republican Convention, Presidential Campaign, 1993; National Chairman defunct Peoples Democratic Alliance; National Publicity Secretary, defunct United Nigeria Congress Party; elected, Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing, Plateau Central Senatorial District, 1999-2007; Chairman Senate, Independent Consolidation Committee on Cushioning Measures, ICCCM, 2005; Chairman defunct National Assembly Joint Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, 2006.

In November, 2019, a brother to the late Mantu, Alhaji Hashimu, was killed when some gunmen who kidnapped him at his residence in Gindiriand and took him to an unknown destination left him gruesomely murdered.