Breaking: Ex-EFCC chairman, Magu, now AIG, Police commission’s new promotion reveals

The immediate past acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has been promoted to the level of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has eventually revealed.

The PSC also confirmed the appointment of Deputy Inspector Genreal of Police (DIG) John Ogbonnaya Amadi, just as the commission approved the appointment of Zama Bala Senchi as a DIG.

The PSC, alongside promoted seven other Commissioners of Police (CPs) have been promoted to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIG).

The Commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, in a press statement, Monday, in Abuja, said: “The PSC rose from its 15th plenary meeting on Friday, May 13, 2022, in Abuja with the confirmation of acting DIG John Ogbonnaya Amadi as a substantive DIG, approved the appointment of Zama Bala Senchi as a DIG and promoted eight Commissioners of Police (CPs) to AIG.

“The commission also approved the promotion of 23 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) to the next rank of CP; 31 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) to DCP; and 63 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSP) to ACP.

“The plenary meeting, which began on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, was presided over by Alhaji Musiliu Smith, Chairman of the commission and former Inspector General of Police.

“DIG Amadi, currently acting, replaced late DIG Joseph Egbunike and will be representing the South-east in the Force Management team while DIG Senchi was the most senior in the AIG cadre.”

Ani further stated, “Other decisions taken by the Commission at the Plenary were the promotion of 57 Superintendents of Police earlier skipped when their mates were promoted to the next rank of Chief Superintendents.

“Other categories of Superintendents of Police such as the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Course 4, Inspectors Course 37 and regular ASP’s course 25 and 26 were also promoted to Chief Superintendents having met established requirements.

“The Commission also promoted 1698 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) to Deputy Superintendents of Police, 6119 Inspectors who attended the recent Departmental Selection Board (DSB) were promoted to ASP11 while 1965 ASP11 were confirmed ASPs.

“The Commission also approved the conversion of 19 Engineers from General Duty to Specialists and upgraded to the rank of DSP which is the statutory entry level for Pilots and Aircraft maintenance engineers in line with Aviation scheme of service.”

He said the Commission also re-confirmed its earlier approval for the rectification/harmonisation of promotion date and proper placement of eight CSPs and subsequently promoted them to the rank of ACP.

The Commission also approved the promotion of another set of 55 CSPs to ACPs; two SP skipped in the earlier promotion, Adebayo Olayinka and Abdulrazaq Bello, were promoted to the next rank of CSP.

He further stated that the commission also approved the confirmation of ASP11 to ASP 1, just as Inspector Kenneth Asogwa, Anambra State Command; Thaddeus Utazi, Zone 13 Zonal Command Ukpo; Aliyu Okajine, FIB, Kaduna and Abdullahi Ndakolo, Niger Command were among the Inspectors elevated to the rank of ASP11.

Ani disclosed that the Chairman of the Commission, IGP Musiliu Smith (retd.) has congratulated the promoted OOfficers and charged them to redouble their efforts in the service of their fatherland.

He said the Commission will continue to monitor their performance and will not hesitate to discipline any Officer found wanting in the discharge of his/her duties.

