Breaking: Ex-FCT Minister kidnapped

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers has reportedly abducted former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Ewuga, who also served as a Senator was kidnapped in the late hours of Tuesday in Plateau State.

The former Senator, who represented Nasarawa North Senatorial district from 2011-2015, was returning home when the gunmen waylaid and abducted him.

His abduction happened same day the husband of former Minister of Information Prof Dora Akunyili, Dr. Chike Akunyili was murdered in Anambra state.

Police authorities are yet to confirm the incident.