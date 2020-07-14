Breaking: Ex-governor ecstatic as Diri wins again in Bayelsa

An appeal filed by a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa state, Timi Alaibe, challenging the emergence of Governor Duoye Diri as the party’s candidate during 2019 election has been dismissed by the Supreme Court.

A five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour dismissed the appeal.

Responding immediately to the latest development, immediate past governor of the state Seriake Dickson via his twitter handle said, “I congratulate Senator Douye Diri @iamDouyeDiri and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo over the verdict of the Supreme Court which affirmed him as the duly nominated candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the November 16, 2019 Governorship election in Bayelsa State.

“I consider this historical judgement as a personal vindication & is another show of God’s boundless grace and mercies for me and blessings for everything that I do against all human odds, as imperfect as I am. My role from henceforth is to provide advice & guidance when needed.

“I thank the leaders of the PDP and the delegates whose votes are now being vindicated. I thank the Supreme Court and their lordship, and I thank the national leadership of the PDP for their support and I join Governor Diri to say that there are no victors and losers.”