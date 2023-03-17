Breaking: Ex-Imo deputy governor freed from prison

Former Imo state deputy governor, Gerald Irona, has become a free man, nine days after he was sent to prison in Owerri.

His Special Adviser on Media, Walter Duru, who disclosed this on Friday, said a federal high court in Abuja issued the order of his release on Thursday.

“He was released on Thursday, after a competent federal high court in Abuja gave the order. He is a free man now. I can confirm that it to you now,” he said.

Blueprint had reported that the politician was charged to court by the Imo State police command on a three-count charge.

