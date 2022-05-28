Breaking: Ex-Imo governor, Ikedi Ohakim, pulls out of APC senatorial contest



A former governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim, has withdrawn from the Imo North Senatorial district primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) billed to take place in the six local government areas of the zone on Saturday.

This was disclosed in a letter dated Friday May 27, 2022.

Ohakim in the letter disclosed that he withdrew from the senatorial race after he consulted with his family and close associates.

The letter titled “Withdrawal from senatorial primary election” reads, “It is with the highest sense of responsibility that I write to inform you of my withdrawal from the senatorial primaries for Imo North scheduled for Saturday May, 28, 2022.

“The decision to withdraw from the race was arrived at after due consultations with my family and close associates and after a thorough review of events in the last couple of days.

“I wish to assure the leadership of our great party at all levels of my commitment to the success of the party both now and in the future. May I also seize this opportunity to thank you for your encouragement and moral support while I was in the race.”

It is worthy to note that a few days ago, multi-billionaire, Chief Tony Chukwu, vowed not to support Ohakim because it was not the turn of his zone to produce the next Senator.

Governor Hope Uzodimma also collaborated with this by advising those who were not favoured by the zonal arrangement in their areas to honourably withdraw their political ambitions.

Since then, politicians have resigned en masse.

