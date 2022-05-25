Breaking: Ex-Information Minister, Labaran Maku, quits PDP governorship contest, may join APC

Former Minister of Information and governorship aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa state, Mr. Labaran Maku, has withdrawn from the party’s primary contest.

Mr. Maku who spoke on Wednesday could not give reason for his late withdrawal

“After due consultation with my family, political associates and stakeholders, I have decided to withdraw from 2022 PDP governorship primary election. Reason would be given in due course,” he said.

His withdrawal was coming few hours after commencement of votes, and a short meeting with some stakeholders of the party in Nasarawa local government area of Nasarawa state venue of the primaries.

Multiple sources revealed that Mr. Maku is billed to meet governor Abdullahi Sule for a crucial meeting to perfect his way into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

