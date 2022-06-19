Breaking: Ex-NFF top official kidnapped

Unknown gunmen on Saturday night struck and kidnapped former General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Sani Ahmed Toro.

The dare-devil men also abducted a former assistant Coach of the Super Eagles Garba

Bauchi State Police Command has already confirmed the latest development.

The Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili, while confirming the abduction, said he is not privy to the full details of the incident as it happened outside his state.

“Yes, the news is true. I got across to one of his sons, who told me he was abducted around Akwanga road in Nasarawa while returning from Abuja. Other details when I get them will be communicated to you,” Mr Wakili was quoted by Premium Times.

Mr Toro and Mr Yila were kidnapped on their way from Abuja to Bauchi after attending the wedding ceremony of the son of Former NFF President, Aminu Maigari.

One of the sons of the victims Nasiru Sani Toro confirmed that his father along two others were kidnapped while returning from Abuja around 7-8pm.

According to him, the victim phone number is switched-off, and their kidnappers have not yet reached the family members for any ransom as at the time of filling this report.

