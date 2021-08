Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, wife of former Nigeria’s President, General J.T.U. Aguiyi-Ironsi, has passed on.

According to the family, the former First Lady died on Monday morning.

“The Aguiyi-Ironsi family wishes to inform you that It has pleased God to call to glory Noble Lady Victoria Aguiyi – Ironsi to eternal rest

“She passed on at the early hours of today August 23, 2021,” Amb Tom Aguiyi-Ironsi, a family member wrote in a release.