Breaking: Ex-Osun state governor is dead

The family of former military governor of Osun state, Colonel Anthony Uzoma Obi (rtd), has announced his demise.

A statement by the family on Monday morning reads, “We the Family of His Excellency, Rtd Colonel Anthony Uzoma Obi humbly announce the gentle passing of our Patriarch, and head of the family on Saturday, 1st of January 2022 by 6:03 PM.

“Our father was a Lion, a warrior, a brave soldier who served the Nation Nigeria as a Two Time Military Administrator and Governor of Osun State, and Abia State Nigeria.

“Anthony Uzoma Obi was a loving husband first, and a devoted father who instilled love, discipline, and humility in all he did on his time on earth.

“He shared with us a love deeply portrayed all through his life, and he most importantly was the bravest man we ever knew.

“We ask that in this time of our grief, that prayers and goodwill are directed towards our family in this trying moment.

“Adieu Colonel A. U. Obi, your whole family will forever keep your memory alive, through the mercy of God”.