Former governor of Oyo state, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala is dead.

Sources told Blueprint that Otunba Alao-Akala reportedly slumped and died in Abuja Wednesday morning.

The news of the Ogbomoso-born politician is said to be shocking and unbelievable to many of his political associates and friends in and across Oyo state particularly in Ogbomoso, his country home.

Otunba Alao-Akala was born on June, 3 1950.

The incumbent governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has confirmed the demise of