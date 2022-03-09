Breaking: Ex-Super Eagles player Justice Christopher is dead

Former Super Eagles and Nasarawa United Midfielder, Justice Christopher, is dead.

The Plateau born footballer reportedly slumped in his hotel in Gwolshe, off Tudunwada Ring Road, Jos, Plateau State, on Wednesday.

The deceased had reportedly been battling high blood pressure.

He was, however, full of life and showed no sign of health challenge when he was seen in the company of his friends on Tuesday

His death is, however, yet to be confirmed by the Plateau State Police Command as of the time of filing this report.

Details later…