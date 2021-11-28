Breaking: Explosion rocks Abeokuta as fire engulfs popular market

A fuel-laden tanker was engulfed in fire early Sunday morning while trying to make it’s way inbound Rounder from Oju Irin in Lafenwa area of Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Confirming the incident, the TRACE Corp Public Relations Officer, Cdr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, stated that the incident was due to the uncooperative attitude of people around the axis who were scooping fuel and other unwholesome act which sparked off the fire.

“The earlier reported tanker laden with fuel which overturned while making its way inbound Rounder from Oju-Irin, Lafenwa, is now engulfed in fire, due to the uncooperative attitude of people around the axis through scooping of fuel and other unwholesome act which sparked off the fire.

“The general public are advised to vacate the vicinity, while TRACE, Police, FRSC, Fire Service and other 1st responders resolve the latest emergency,” he stated

