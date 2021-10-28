Breaking: Facebook changes name to Meta

Facebook Chief Executive Officer, (CEO), Mark Zuckerberg, has announced the renaming of his holding company as Meta on Thursday, saying it is part of a major rebranding.

This was made known during the Facebook annual conference.

The change does not apply to its individual platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, only the parent company that owns them.

The move follows series of negative stories about Facebook, based on documents leaked by Frances Haugen, an ex-employee.

Haugen had accused the company of putting “profits over safety”.

Details loading…