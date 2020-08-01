Breaking – #FACupfinal build-up: Arsenal squad revealed *One key player dropped from starting line-up

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed the starting lineup versus Chelsea in Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley.
One key play maker Bukayo Saka is missing from the first 11.
He is however, put on the bench.
