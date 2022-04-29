Breaking: Faleke, others pick N100m nomination forms for Tinubu

A House of Representatives member representing Ikeja Federal constituency, James Faleke Friday led Tinubu Support Groups (TSG) to pick a N100 million Expression of Interest and nomination forms for the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to contest the party’s presidential ticket.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after picking the forms, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babashir Lawal, said that Tinubu’s camp not afraid of other presidential aspirants in the ruling party.

Details later…

