Breaking: Family reveals burial plans for late music icon, Victor Iwaifo

Late music icon, Sir Victor Uwaifo, will have his burial happen in September, the family has announced

According to the family, the burial arrangements, will happen in three days.

The burial ceremony will be between September 23 and 26, 2021.

On September 24, a special outing service will hold in honour of the late Joromi singer.

On September 25, guests and dignitaries will be hosted to a lavish ceremony at an undisclosed venue.

On September 26, there will be a thanksgiving service at Holy Cross Cathedral in Benin, Edo State.

Uwaifo died at 80 in a private hospital after a brief illness on Saturday, August 28, 2021.