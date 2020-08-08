Breaking: Family reveals when, where Kashamu ‘ll be buried

The remains of Senator Buruji Kashamu would be laid to rest on Sunday at his Ijebu-Igbo residence in Ogun state.

A family source who spoke to Blueprint on condition of anonymity, said Kashamu would be buried according to Islamic rites at 10am at his “Omo’lu” residence in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun state.

Kashamu reportedly died from complications of COVID-19 at the First Cardiologist Consultants in Lagos.

He died at the age of 62.

Kashamu was until his death a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart in Ogun State.

He was a Senator who represented Ogun East Senatorial District at the eighth national assembly.

He was the PDP governorship candidate at the 2019 general election in the state.