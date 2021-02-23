Breaking: Fatal auto crash claims 7 persons, 4 cows in Delta

No fewer than seven persons have been reportedly killed on Tuesday in a fatal accident at Uromi junction, Agbor in Ika North local government area of Delta state

It was also gathered that about four cows died in the accident while several other persons, including goats and cows sustained various degrees of injuries.



The accident occurred when the truck “conveying mostly northern youths, cows, goats and fowls” from the North had a break failure which resulted to multiple summersault.



Delta State sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Uchechukwu P. Wihioka, who confirmed the accident attributed the cause to break failure.

Wihioka said six persons that died in the crash ,”actually jumped out from the somersaulting truck in an attempt to save their lives.”

