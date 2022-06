A former governor of Ogun state Ibikunle Amosun and governor of Ekiti state Kayode Fayemi, have withdrawn from the race to support Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Amosun and Fayemi, announced this at the ongoing APC National Convention of the party at the Eagle Square in Abuja, urged all his delegates to vote for Tinubu in national interest.

Details later…

