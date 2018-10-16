Breaking: Fayose arrives EFCC in customised T-shirt

Former governor of Ekiti state has arrived the headquarters of the Economic and Finance Crime Commission, even as former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode led hundreds of Fayose supporters as a mark of solidarity.

Among those who storm EFCC with ex-governors supporters is Deji Adeyanju.

The ex-Ekiti State Governor, whose tenure expired midnight on Monday, said earlier in the day that he would visit the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday with his bedclothes and pillowcase.

Details later…

