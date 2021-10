FC Robo of Lagos state and Edo Queens on Friday booked final place in the ongoing Flying Officer’s Cup 2021 edition after they emerged victorious in the semi-final.

While FC Robo defeated Osun Babes 2-0, Edo Queens overcame Confluence Queens of Kogi state 1-0.

Both teams will clash in the final on Sunday October 24, 2021 inside the prestigious Old Parade Ground Abuja.

Details loading…