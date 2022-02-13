[Breaking] FCT council election: INEC declares PDP winner in Bwari

The Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr John Gabaya, has been declared winner of the Chairmanship election in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Returning Officer for the chairmanship election in Bwari, Professor Amuche Madu, declared Mr Gabaya winner as he polled 13,045 to defeat his closest rival, Mr Haruna Shekwolo, of All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 7,697.

Mr Gabaya was then returned elected, having met the requirements of the constitution and the electoral law.

