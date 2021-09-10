Breaking: Fear grips many as gunmen assasinate Anambra monarch, driver

There is rising tension in Aguleri, a popular community after its traditional ruler, HRH Abakpulu Anamco, of Aguleri and his driver were killed by gunmen suspected to be hired assassins.

The unfortunate incident which reportedly happened on Friday afternoon has already flooded the social media.

While the traditional ruler was seen lying dead outside his silver colour Toyota Prado jeep around the scene of the incident, his driver whose name was not immediately ascertained was shot dead inside the jeep.

Police are yet to confirm the latest development as at time filling this report.

Details loading…