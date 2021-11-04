Breaking: Femi Osibona’s body, owner of collapsed 21-storey building recovered

The remains of the CEO Fourscore Heights, Femi Osibona, developer of the collapsed 21-storey building has been recovered.

A combined team of emergency responders recovered the body which has been taken to a morgue on Thursday.

Blueprint gathered that the lifeless body of Osibona, was recovered, Thursday, after painstaking efforts from emergency responders.

Talking about the casualties of the collapsed building, one of the survivors said there were about 100 people in the building at the time it caved in.

Nine out of about 38 bodies evacuated from the rubble were injured.