Breaking: Few days to APC presidential primaries, EFCC invades Rochas Okorocha’s residence

The operatives of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday reportedly stormed the Abuja residence of former Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha.

According to reports, the operatives who allegedly came without arrest warrant, insisted on forcefully taking him away, an aide of the Imo West Senator, revealed.

Okorocha who is among the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants has faced lot of problems with the law, either from the EFCC or his successor, Hope Uzodinma since exit from office as governor.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, is yet to speak on the situation as at the time of filling this report.

The APC presidential primaries has been slated for May 29 and 30 at the Eagles Square complex, Abuja, the nation’s capital.

