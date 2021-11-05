Breaking: Few hours to Anambra election, IGP pulls out DIG Egbunike as head of security team

Barely 24 hours to the Saturday Anambra State governorship election, the Inspector General of Police has removed the Deputy Inspector General, DIG Joseph Egbunike, as the head of security team for the Anambra governorship election slated for Saturday November 6, 2021.

His removal was announced by the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Nkeiruka Nwude with few hours to the election.

He been replaced by acting Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, DIG Zaki Ahmed.

Details loading…