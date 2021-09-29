Breaking: FG approves 14 days paternity leave for workers

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved a 14-day paternity leave to allow working class fathers bond with their newborn babies or adopted ones.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

She said the paternity leave was approved for male workers when their wives deliver new babies, stressing that bonding was important for newly born or adopted babies and their fathers.

