Breaking: FG declares 3-day public holiday for Christmas, New Year

The federal government has declared December 27, 28, 2021 and January 3, 2022 as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day celebrations respectively.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who announced this felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He said peace and security are two critical conditions for economic development and prosperity.

Aregbesola charged Nigerians not to be lulled into a false sense of security on COVID-19 pandemic but to note that it is increasingly assuming a very dangerous and harmful dimension with the emergence of a virulent variant Omicron.

He enjoined Nigerians adhere strictly to, and observe all the stipulated non-pharmaceutical protocols and guidelines.

The Minister admonished citizens to remain focused, while expressing confidence that 2022 would be a better year.

He wished all Christians a happy Christmas and all Nigerians a peaceful and prosperous New Year celebration.