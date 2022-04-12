Breaking: FG declares April 15, 18 public holidays for Easter celebration



Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on behalf of the Federal Government has declared Friday 15th and Monday 18th April, 2022, which are Good Friday and Easter Monday, to be Public Holidays, to mark this year’s Easter celebration.

He made the declaration Tuesday in Abuja.

Aregbesola, while speaking, urged Christians to emulate the attributes of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace and patience, which were the attributes and practices of Jesus Christ, as exemplified by His ministry on earth.Aregbesola therefore called on Christians and all Nigerians alike to use the occasion of this year’s Easter Celebration to pray for an end to all security challenges bedevilling every part of the country.

The Minister assured that the Federal Government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the recent attacks by undesirable elements on the highways, airport and the railway are timely brought to an end.

“Security is everybody’s business. I therefore urge Nigerians and foreigners resident in our country to display a high sense of citizenship and public spiritedness at this critical time in the history of our country, by supporting the efforts of all security agencies in bringing peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry,” he said.

While wishing Christians at home and in the Diaspora a happy and peaceful Easter celebration, he also called on Nigerians to join hands with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration in its determination to bring sustainable development and usher in prosperity for all.Aregbesola once more assures Nigerians that the nation is inexorably on the path to greatness, despite the present challenges confronting her.

” There will surely be light at the end of the tunnel,” he stated.

He wishes all Christians a most blissful Easter Celebration.

