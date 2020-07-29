Breaking: FG evacuates another batch of stranded Nigerians from US

The federal government has again evacuated up to 270 Nigerians starnded in the United States of America.

According to the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) via their twitter handle on Wednesday, “The fourth evacuation flight from the USA arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja with 270 evacuees today July 29, 2020 at exactly 1310HRS via Ethiopian Air.

“All evacuees tested Negative to #COVID19 before boarding and are now on a 14 day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated Presidential Task Force on #COVID-19. @NigeriaGov@DigiCommsNG.”

